Pay-to-stay sting: KTR meets US Consul General, seeks help

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Friday met US Consul General Katherine Hadda and discussed the issue of Telugu students stuck in that country.

Rama Rao, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, appealed for assistance to the students from the US government.

Many students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among over 100 arrested so far in a “pay-to-stay” sting operation of US authorities using a fake university.

Several hundred Indian students face arrest following detention of eight recruiters and some students over an alleged immigration fraud detected by a fake university sting operation set up by government agencies to crack down on visa scams.

The American Telugu Association (ATA) reported that 100 students were arrested on Wednesday.

–IANS

ms/prs