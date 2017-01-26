Paying for wall is unacceptable: Mexican foreign secretary

Washington, Jan 27 (IANS) Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray has said paying for the wall US President Donald Trump wants to build on the border cannot be accepted by his country.

“There are issues that are (unacceptable) for dignity, which have nothing to do with exports or the economy, but with the heart and pride of the Mexicans,” Videgaray said at a press conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington on Thursday, Efe news reported.

“Just as we offer respect, we Mexicans must respect ourselves, our history and national symbols,” Videgaray added.

–IANS

