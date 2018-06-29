Payne returns to London for girlfriend’s birthday

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Former One Director star Liam Payne jetted back to London to be with lady love Cheryl Tweedy to celebrate her birthday after one of his US appearances was cancelled.

According to The Sun, the “Familiar” hitmaker was scheduled to perform at a radio station in Kansas until it was cancelled at the last minute. He flew back to London to be with his love on her special day on June 30, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The couple, who welcomed son Bear in March 2017, have not been seen together publicly in four months. It was in February at the BRIT Awards that they were last seen walking the carpet together.

The One Direction star and the former “X Factor” judge have been dating since 2016.

–IANS

nv/rb