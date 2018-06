London, June 2 (IANS) Former One Director star Liam Payne, 24, says he sat on the “kids table” away from girlfriend Cheryl during their son Bear’s first birthday party.

The singer dished the details of the celebrations in March on the “Graham Norton Show”, which will be aired on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Payne told the host: “I sat at the kids’ table and had a great time!”

