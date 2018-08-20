Paytm collects Rs 30 crore for flood-hit Kerala

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) Leading digital payment provider Paytm collected Rs 30 crore from its 12 lakh users in a week for relief work to flood-hit victims in Kerala, the company said on Wednesday.

“We have received Rs 30 crore from across the country till Tuesday, a week after seeking contributions on August 15,” Paytm promoter One 97 Communications said in a statement here.

As donations to the relief fund are 100 per cent exempt from tax, people can contribute to the “Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund” through its app or website.

Contributions to the relief fund can be made through Paytm app or website for helping the flood victims.

The company or the government will not levy donors fee or transaction charge on their contributions or donations made on its platform.

“Amounts up to Rs 1 crore are contributed through the digital platform,” added the statement.

–IANS

bha/fb/anp/mr