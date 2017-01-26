PCI sets up five panels to monitor paid news in poll-bound states

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Press Council of India (PCI) has constituted five one-member committees to monitor the issues related to “paid news” in five poll-bound states, which include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, an official said on Thursday.

“The members are visiting the respective states according to their convenience, wherever the elections are going to happen. Five committees are for paid news items and there are other five members nominated for the State Monitoring Level Commitees,” a PCI official told IANS.

According to the official, Rajeev Ranjan Nag has been nominated for Punjab, Suman Gupta for Uttarakhand, Bipin Newar has been nominated for Uttar Pradesh, K. Amarnath for Manipur and K.D. Chandola for Goa.

