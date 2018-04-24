PDP activist shot dead in J&K

Srinagar, April 25 (IANS) An activist of Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was killed and his two security guards injured in a militant attack on Tuesday in Pulwama district, police said.

Militants fired at the vehicle of Gulam Nabi Patel in Rajpora Chowk of Pulwama, injuring him and his guards, a police officer said.

Patel later succumbed to his critical injuries, while the injured security guards, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Bilal Ahmed, are being treated, the official said.

