PDP leader Muzaffar Baig ready for ‘third front’

Srinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Lok Sabha member Muzaffar Hussain Baig said on Tuesday that he is ready to join the “third front” if it takes shape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the media here, Baig criticized the PDP leadership for boycotting urban bodies and Panchayat polls.

“The PDP unwittingly fell into a trap. The party has not lived up to its vision”, Baig said, recalling that the Peoples Conference (PC) headed by Sajad Gani Lone has been “like a home for me” and that Lone had been like a son for him.

Baig said he would wait to find out how the PDP leadership reacts to his statement.

“I am hurt and disillusioned by the way the matters were handled by the PDP,” he said.

Baig said the formation of a third front should be encouraged because the people of the state were now looking for something new.

The statement by one of its senior most leaders and co-founder of the PDP has caused embarrassment for the party as it has been facing dissension from some of its senior leaders ever since the BJP-PDP ruling coalition lost power in the state.

–IANS

sq/mr