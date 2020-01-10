PDP leader resigns in protest against expulsions from party

Srinagar, Jan 11 (IANS) Two days after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expelled eight of its leaders after they met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, a former MLC Javed Mirchal resigned from the party on Saturday in protest against the expulsions.

Mirchal in a statement issued here, said that he has resigned in protest against the way his colleagues were expelled by the PDP leadership, especially Raja Manzoor Ahmad, former MLA Karnah, who had met the Lieutenant Governor to put forth some of the important public demands in the present political circumstances.

Mirchal resigned from the primary membership of the party and said the PDP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and has betrayed the public mandate brazenly.

“After going through a deep thought process and consensus evolved among my electorate, I have reached to this conclusion that I should part ways from this party which has been unable to mitigate the sufferings of the people,” Mirchal has said in his resignation letter.

The former PDP leader said that the present socio-economic and political situation demands a vibrant leadership which is not only known for its integrity but performance on the ground.

The PDP expelled eight of its leaders after they met the Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday and had submitted a memorandum for taking certain measures to revive political activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Some of the expelled members also met the delegation of foreign envoys on Thursday.

The PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti along with many other political leaders continue to be in detention after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Mehbooba faced a major jolt recently when the PDP patron and former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussian Baig indicted Mehbooba Mufti for making provocative statements, which led to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

–IANS

zi/dpb