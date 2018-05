Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) The house of a ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA was attacked on Wednesday with a petrol bomb in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said unknown persons hurled the bomb at the house of Muhammad Yusuf in Memander village. “A portion of the house caught fire but it was immediately doused,” a police officer said.

