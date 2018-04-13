PDP thanks nation for standing alongside people of J&K

Srinagar, April 14 (IANS) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday thanked the nation for steadfastly standing by the side of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in fighting for justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim.

After a marathon meeting of party legislators and leaders chaired by its President, Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, it was resolved to thank the nation, especially the media and the civil society.

A top PDP leader told IANS after the meeting ended: “We also appeal the nation across political affiliations to own Kashmir as they have done in this case.

“We have many festering wounds which need to be addressed with compassion and care. We appeal the people of the country to identify with us. It is only by owning and addressing our problems and issues that the hearts and minds of the people can be won.”

