Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker attacked by militants in Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries early on Monday in a Srinagar hospital, police said.

Muhammad Ismail Bhat, 69, was shot by militants late on Sunday in Zungalpora village.

He died at the super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar.

–IANS

