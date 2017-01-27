PDSB vow to help failing black students

The Peel District School Board met on Jan. 21 to gather feedback on its We Rise Together draft action plan which was created after another report found that many black male students feel left out and ignored at school, that less is expected of them academically and that they’re racially profiled, among other concerns.

Tony Pontes, the public board’s director of education vowed that action would be taken to reverse this negative trend.

How? By integrating more experiences of black Canadians into the curriculum and bias awareness and anti-racism training, among others.

And of course there is a feeling that teachers display a loosely thrown about term ‘unconscious biases’ and seem to overlook and underestimate black students.

There are some who believe black students are steered toward courses that focus more on applied knowledge than academics.

So naturally teachers are now being seen as part of the problem. So one can expect teachers to spend more time doing intensive sensitivity training etc.

It must be worth noting that when it comes to discussing under-performing black students, racism, the biased curriculum and teachers are seen to be the reason for their failure.

On the other hand when pundits wax eloquent about Chinese and Indian immigrant kids excelling in schools, credit is invariably given to their parents who value education over everything. Indian and Chinese parents are well-known for pushing their children to become high achievers. Rarely are teachers or the system credited with their success. CINEWS