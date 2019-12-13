Peaceful Friday prayers in Lucknow; UP SP leader booked

Lucknow, Dec 20 (IANS) In the wake of large-scale violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in and around Uttar Pradesh on Friday, weekly prayers were held peacefully amid strict restrictions and heavy deployment of police force in the city, police said.

Security has also been beefed up across the state, as police have registered 19 FIRs against unknown people, of which 17 were ‘named’ including Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq in Sambhal district in connection with the violence on Thursday over the CAA protest.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh on Friday said that he has been going on foot at Hussainabad locality contacting Imams to maintain peace and not to provoke or incite any ‘violence’.

Former Lucknow IG Navneet Sikera was also called to take care of old areas in the city, he added.

At least 3,000 people across Uttar Pradesh, including 350 in Lucknow, have been arrested since Thursday night in connection with the violence against the recently amended citizenship law, police officials said on Friday.

Meanwhile, 3,037 Facebook posts, 1,786 Twitter posts and 38 Youtube videos (scenes of violence) were deleted since Thursday evening across the state, police added.

This has been done after Thursday’s protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in Lucknow and Sambhal and led to large scale destruction of public and private property.

Internet services have been shut down in 15 districts, including the capital, police added.

–IANS

amita/sdr/kr