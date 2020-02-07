Peanuts with notes? Those getting salary like peanuts say OK

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) While peanuts and salaries may have a negative connotation, currency notes hidden inside peanuts may be quite desirable.

Peanuts, biscuit packets stuffed with foreign currency notes were seized at the IGI Aiport here on Wednesday by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

CISF personnel apprehended a passenger, Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets and other eatable items kept inside his baggage at IGI Airport, Delhi. The passenger was handed over to customs.

Five hundred and eight currency notes meticulously folded were recovered from the eatables.

Security personnel arrested Murad Ali, 25, on the basis of his “suspicious” behaviour when he reached Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport to board an Air India flight to Dubai.

“On checking the passenger’s baggage, foreign currency was found concealed in cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets and other eatables,” a CISF spokesperson said.

CISF posted a video which shows security personnel cracking peanuts, unzipping sealed biscuit packets and digging into oily meat pieces to extract an assortment of Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal and Euro rolled and wrapped inside.

“Kisi ne bola ‘salary ke naam pe peanut milta hai…’ I said: “Aisa peanut milta hai to mujhe bhi chahiye,” said one netizen.

–IANS

san/pgh/