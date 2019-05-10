Pearson lauches MyInsights assessment module for IIT JEE aspirants

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Pearson India, part of one of the world’s oldest learning companies, has launch its MyIsights adaptive assessment modile to aid students effectively prepare for their IIT JEE exams as it focuses on the B2C business to accelerate growth, the company said on Thursday.

“Keeping the learners at the core, MyInsights offers assessments and time-based tests to adjust to the learners’ ability level and provide a personalized score and specific learning path for students to master the topic.

“It assesses (identifies generic and specific gaps), measures (the clarity of conceptual understanding) and analyses students’ performance in a convenient way by bringing value to the learners. Powered by the algorithm that adapts to each learner’s level of knowledge, the innovative product will provide a unique learning path to support students with their IIT JEE preparation,” a statement said.

Targeting to build a robust B2C portfolio of 50 per cent over the next 2 years, the company is poised to make a giant leap in the B2C segment with its innovative product line. As digital disruption in the education sector is heavily underway, students now expect new, predominantly digital and cohesive ways of learning, the statement added.

Commenting on the development Pearson India Managing Director Vikas Singh said: “We have a formidable presence across all segments of education and now we are looking at creating a pipeline of innovative digital solutions, well-suited for learners. MyInsights is an innovative platform that combines contextualised learning with world-class technology to offer better learning outcomes for IIT JEE aspirants.”

According to recent data, 11 lakh students appear for IIT JEE every year but less than one per cent make it to the campus gates.

“This launch is a critical component of our B2C strategy for the Indian market and we will continue to add new consumer-centric products to strengthen our business in the country,” Vikas Singh added.

In the fast-moving world, where tailored products and customer experience are a competitive advantage, Pearson India also offers PTE Academic and Pearson Professional Programmes that help students realize their dream of studying abroad and professionals to upskill and reskill to progress in their career respectively.

–IANS

