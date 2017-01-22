Pedestrian dies in freak accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (IANS) In a freak accident, a man was killed after an auto-rickshaw flung in the air and hit him here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Shamshergunj area in Hyderabad when 48-year-old Jangaiah, a daily wage labourer, was crossing the road.

The front wheel of the speeding three-wheeler lifted in the air and hit the pedestrian in the chest. The wheel got detached but the man came under the vehicle and sustained grievous injuries.

The man succumbed to his injuries even before people could realise what was happening. The accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

Police said the auto-rickshaw was overloaded with passengers. They have arrested the auto-rickshaw driver.

