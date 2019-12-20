Peeing man at airport pisses off Twitterati

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) A video clip of a middle-aged man urinating while sitting at an airport terminal has gone viral on the Internet, with social media users expressing shock and dismay at the incident.

An Instagram post on the incident got 202,267 views. It was not known when the clip was shot or who the person involved was.

One Instagram user commented: “Seems fake….”

“No flight for this mister no brains,” said another user.

One post read: “I don’t believe it.”

“Yikes! Did he get arrested?” said one user.

“WHAT THE F***,” said one shocked Instagram user.

“Oh my”, “OMG, there are kids there”, “Didn’t anyone call ‘Se-currrr-ity’?!” and “Ahh, we’ve all been there” were some other comments.

“Are you kidding me?! WT*?!” read another comment.

“Must be flying budget. It’s brings out the worst kind,” remarked another.

A user had a funny remark to make: “Is that Harvey Weinstein?”

