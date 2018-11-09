Peel Police and Crime Stoppers launch Cargo Theft Prevention initiative

The launch of a Cargo Theft Prevention initiative in itself shows how big the problem has become in recent years.

Peel Regional Police and Crime Stoppers are teaming up with CN, CN Police, the Ontario Trucking Association, and the Insurance Bureau of Canada for Crime Prevention Week to bring awareness to the growing issue of Cargo Crime throughout the Region of Peel and the Province of Ontario.

Every other week one comes across news reports of trailers full of valuable merchandise being stolen. Just recently Harjot Singh Dhillon, 27, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with break-and-enter and possession of break-in instruments for making off with a tractor-trailer that was carrying an estimated $60,000 worth of avocados.

Peel Regional Police have developed two Cargo Theft Crime Prevention resources in an effort to reduce Cargo Crimes within the Peel Region and surrounding GTA. They will be launching both a Cargo Theft Prevention pamphlet and a Cargo Theft Assessment form which will be printed in English, Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu.

These free resources will be available at each Division and offered to the community in an effort to reduce Cargo Crimes and educate the community. Since Cargo Crime is not only a Peel Region issue, but rather a GTA/Ontario/Canada wide issue, they have partnered with CN Police, CN, Crime Stoppers, the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA), and the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) in coming together for a Media and Community Awareness Launch on the issue of Cargo Crime and to offer a collaborative message.

Hopefully this initiative will curb the menace of cargo theft which unfortunately ends up driving up insurance and other costs that eventually gets passed on to consumers. In other words, we end up paying for such crimes. -CINEWS