Peel Public Health unit to merge with regional units

This week the province has told public health units in Halton Region, Waterloo Region, Peel Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph that they will merge into one unit to serve approximately 2.7 million people.

So far authorities in Peel and elsewhere have received verbal notice of the province’s intention to create a regional public health entity that would include Peel, Waterloo, Halton and Wellington/Dufferin/Guelph. According to reports, the Region of Peel staff will bring a report to council on May 23 providing information and analysis.

Hayley Chazan, press secretary for Minister of Health and Long Term Care Christine Elliott said the specific boundaries for the new regional health units had not been designed and would be done in consultation with municipalities through technical working groups.

The thinking is that amalgamation of these services will end up saving money. -CINEWS