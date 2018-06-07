Peel Region to launch pilot program to repurpose discarded clothing

Clothes that are torn or too worn out to give away to charity end up in landfills. Now Peel Region in partnership with Kidney Clothes, part of the Kidney Foundation of Canada, to create a “convenient home pickup program”.

This program aims to reuse and repurpose discarded clothing and textiles and steer them away from landfills.

During the pickup, all cloth and cloth-based items will be accepted, including clothing, linens, curtains, accessories (purses, belts, and wallets) as well as outerwear, such as shoes and coats.

So why is something like this necessary?

According to Kidney Clothes, the average North American throws away over 80 pounds of clothing a year which sits in landfills for decades, even though 90% of it can be reused or repurposed.

Additionally, discarded cloth/clothing makes up the most common materials found in Peel Region’s waste stream.

All collected clothing and textiles will be repurposed into funds that The Kidney Foundation of Canada will use to provide support for the 1 in 10 Canadians living with kidney disease — and will also help the Region reach its goal of diverting waste from landfills.

Areas selected to be a part of this pilot program will receive an informational door hanger letting them know about the pickup on June 6 or 7.

