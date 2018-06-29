Pella upsets Cilic in Wimbledon 2nd round

London, July 5 (IANS) Argentina’s Guido Pella on Thursday rallied from two sets down to pull off a big upset, defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia, the third seed, 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 in a rain-interrupted second-round match at Wimbledon.

Pella, world No 82, was trailing two sets down but a break in play in the third due to rain on Wednesday caused the match to be resumed on Thursday and Pella came back a new man, dominating play over the final three sets and improving his overall record with the 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Cilic to 1-1, reported Efe.

Cilic, world No 5, had victory slip through his fingers as he lost the third set and then squandered a 3-1 lead in the fourth and finally gave away three break points in the fifth.

On the fourth match point, Pella booked a place to the third round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

Pella is set to take on the US’ Mackenzie McDonald, who defeated Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.

–IANS

kk/vd