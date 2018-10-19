Penarol sweat over fitness of Uruguay winger Rodriguez

Montevideo, Oct 23 (IANS) Uruguay international winger Cristian Rodriguez faces a race against time to be fit for Penarol’s decisive clash with Progreso in the Uruguayan top division on Sunday.

The 33-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain and Porto player suffered a calf injury in his team’s 1-1 draw with rivals Nacional on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

He missed training on Monday and will be assessed later in the week before a decision is made on his availability, according to club officials.

Penarol will secure the Clausura title — one of Uruguayan football’s three annual top flight competitions — if they beat 10th placed Progreso at home on Sunday.

