People angry with Modi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the results of the bypolls show that people are angry with the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want him to be removed.

“The result shows that the people across the nation are angry with the Modi government. Till now people were saying what alternative they have. Now they are saying Modiji is not an alternative and asking for his removal,” he said.

The results of the bypolls in four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats across 10 states came as a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

–IANS

