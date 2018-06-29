People are scared to be scared: Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor, who has come up with a new show titled “Qayamat Ki Raat”, says people are scared to be scared.

“My team and I are always working towards getting newer stories for the audience. The core of this concept was when we realised that even though ‘being scared’ is a very strong emotion, we hardly experience it in our daily lives.

“People are scared to be scared. So we worked out the story of ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’ which brings spook back in our lives,” Kapoor said in a statement.

“Qayamat Ki Raat” is a “fresh” story about human emotions being tested with supernatural forces. “The unexplored folklore of ‘Tantrik Kabhi Martein Nahin’ (Tantriks never die) becomes the terrifying nightmare of the lead couple,” she said.

It stars Vivek Dahiya, Karishma Tanna, Dalljiet Kaur, Dipika Kakkar, Abhinav Kohli, Apara Mehta and Nirbhay Wadhwa.

“I have worked with both Vivek Dahiya and Karishma Tanna in the past. I have immense faith in their fresh pairing. Both are phenomenally talented actors who have got the vision of my team with regards to the show bang on,” said the producer of “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”.

“Along with Karishma and Vivek, I have also got back Apara Mehta who plays the grandmother of Karishma’s character. Nirbhay Wadhwa plays the most important character – Tantrik, in the show.

“We also have Abhinav, Dalljeit and Dipika on the show playing equally important roles. The show has romance, family drama and thrill at the heart of the fantastical context,” he added.

