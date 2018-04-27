People fed up with BJP in MP, pining for change: Congress

Bhopal, May 1 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday said the people of Madhya Pradesh are fed up with the BJP government in the state and are planning to get rid of the saffron party.

Congress leader Kamal Nath, ahead of taking charge as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, told reporters during a road show that people from all sections in the state are in distress and are demanding change.

“The youth are jobless, farmers and traders are upset and women are unsafe. All are saying ‘BJP hatao, Pradesh bachao’ (Remove BJP, save the state). The people are demanding change and a change will come,” he said.

Echoing him, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was also in the road show, said that the time for the saffron party to leave the state has come.

“The time for the present government to go is here. A new government by and for the youth, farmers and women will be established,” he said.

–IANS

hindi-nks/bg