People, not Modi, responsible for growth: Rahul

Gurugram, May 4 (IANS) In an attempt to dent the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) vote bank, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, here on Saturday, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false promises, like depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people and creating over 2 crore jobs.

“In last Lok Sabha elections, Modi had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year, deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people and bring ‘ache din’. What happened to them,” he asked.

Ridiculing Modi’s claim on development, he said was the BJP responsible for growth of cities like Gurugram? “It’s the people of the country who are responsible for this development,” he said.

He also raised the issue of Rafeal jet purchase deal, demonetisation and the goods and services tax GST fiasco. Gandhi was addressing an election rally in support of Congress candidate Ajay Singh Yadav.

In his 30-minute speech, Gandhi said, “He is ‘chowkidar’ but not for the poor. He is the ‘chowkidar’ of his corporate friends, like Anil Ambani, Mehul Chowksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.”

The Congress President also criticised the Modi government for helping Anil Ambani’s company secure a deal with the France-based Dassault Aviation and the French government in the purchase of Rafale jets, ignoring Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. “The entire exercise was done to benefit Anil Ambani,” he said.

The Congress President said the NYAY scheme would definitely do justice to the people.

