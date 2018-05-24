People want to see Tanaaz, Delnaaz’s ‘magic’ on stage

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani, who is working with her sister-in law and actress Tanaaz Irani after 18 years, says people are looking forward to seeing the magic that they will create when their play “Wrong Number” gets staged on June 3 here.

“Wrong Number” is a play about juggling with time and space to present the lives and loves, passion and panic of three married couples.

“I am working with Tanaaz on the same stage after 18 years. We were always friends and we started working together in theatre almost at the same time. We did plays together and during this long gap of 18 years, she became my ‘bhabhi’ (sister-in-law) and part of my family.

“We now come back as ‘sautans’ (the other woman) in the play which is amazing. I guess people are really looking forward to this and want to check out the magic that both of us will create on stage,” Delnaaz said in a statement to IANS.

“Though I keep calling her Kamini on the stage, our off-screen chemistry is wonderful. We keep laughing and joking together. All the three women in ‘Wrong Number’ — Kishwer (Merchant), Tanaaz and I share a very good rapport,” she added.

Presented by production house Felicity Theatre and directed by Raman Kumar, the play also features Avtar Gill, Rajesh Puri, Rahul Bhuchar and Rakesh Bedi.

–IANS

