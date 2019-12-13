‘Peoples inquiry committee’ to probe Jamia, AMU violence

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Amid widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the civil society and the members of religious minority groups formed an “Alliance against CAA and NRC” on Friday to probe violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

The meeting was attended by former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Lt Gen Zamiruddin Shah and Delhi University Professor Apurvanand Jha.

The body decided that a ‘People’s Inquiry Committee’ be set up, headed by no less than a retired judge of the Supreme Court, to probe Police excesses committed against Jamia and AMU students. The body will appeal to the state governments to challenge this Act.

‘Alliance against CAA and NRC’ will support the agitation against the CAA any peaceful protests being currently organized all over India in around three dozen universities as it violates the secular nature of India.

The body attacked the government for its diabolical motive of resorting to faith based discrimination as the propelling force behind the CAA. It bails out non-Muslims who are not included in the NRC. Muslims alone are rendered stateless – ready to be consigned to detention centres, the body said.

