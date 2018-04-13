People’s interactions key to increasing business links: Japanese diplomat

Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) In order to strengthen business and trade relations between Japan and India, there is a need to increase people to people interactions in a bigger way, a Japanese diplomat said here on Wednesday.

“If you are interested in increasing the business relationship,we need more people to people interaction between the two nations,” said Kolkata Consul General Masayuki Taga.

He also said increasing interaction between two countries would support better connectivity and provide opportunities for more flights between the two countries.

Japanese investments in India have increased but bilateral trade between the two countries was relatively small, Taga said at an interactive session with Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce.

Exports from Japan to India form just one per cent of Japan’s total trade, which is miniscule compared with China while Indian exports to Japan account only two per cent of India’s total trade, a statement added.

According to Taga, the northeastern states and West Bengal will become more important when India improves its connectivity with the Far East.

With regard to investing in West Bengal, he said that Japanese investors select states that are offering a wide range of incentives.

