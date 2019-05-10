People’s zeal reflects BJP will win all Delhi seats: Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that people’s enthusiasm in the capital showed that the BJP was going to win all the seven seats in Delhi.

Sitharaman, who earlier in the day participated in a road show in East Delhi for party’s candidate and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, said: “The last day of campaigning and the enthusiasm among BJP workers and the general public show that BJP is going to win all the seven seats.”

Sitharaman joined Gambhir’s road show in East Delhi Viask Marg area. She was also accompanied by BJP Vice President Shyam Jaju.

Jaju while addressing the enthusiatic party workers attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for making baseless allegations against Gambhir.

Referring to the derogatory pamphlet distributed in East Delhi against Gambhir’s rival and AAP candidate Atishi, Jaju said, “By making baseless allegations, AAP has degraded politics. And people of Delhi know about their falsehood and they will not accept such kind of politics.”

Earlier in the day, Gambhir said he would “hang himself publicly if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proves that he was behind the pamphlet episode, otherwise the AAPA convenor should quit politics”.

Gambhir has also served defamation notices on Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Atishi following her charge that the former cricketer had distributed pamphlets containing “obscene and derogatory” remarks against her in the East Delhi constituency.

BJP candidate from Chandani Chowk and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan also held a road show in his constituency and said that the BJP was the only sympathizer of the traders and that it has been supporting them during their hard times.

Harsh Vardhan said the processes involving the Goods and Services Rax (GST) have been simplified a number of times to provide opportunities to the traders to file their returns without any difficulty.

He said the BJP government also decided to start a pension scheme for the traders in the age group of 60 year and above. “This will provide relief to them in their difficult times in old age”.

New Delhi BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi, party candidate from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri, West Delhi BJP candidate Pravesh Singh Verma, North West Delhi party candidate and singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans held massive road shows in their constituenciues.

Lekhi held a road show in Kidwai Nagar East, Sarojini Nagar and then she also participated in a bike rally in Delhi Cantt area.

