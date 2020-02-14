Perfect reward for season-long consistency: Chhetri to FC Goa

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Team India football captain Sunil Chhetri has congratulated FC Goa on becoming the first Indian club to play in the AFC Champions League by confirming their position at the top of the league table in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Goa beat Jamshedpur 5-0 on Wednesday to end the ISL league season on 39 points, putting them completely out of the reach of second-placed ATK, who are on 33 points with one match to play.

“Congratulations are in order for FC Goa on bagging the AFC Champions League spot. The perfect reward for season-long consistency,” tweeted Chhetri on Thursday.

Earlier, Football and Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani also congratulated FC Goa and said: “Congratulations to FC Goa for creating history and becoming the first-ever Indian football club to qualify for the prestigious AFC Champions League.”

“Their success is testament to the efforts put in by the players, coaching staff and management.”

In addition to winning the Champions League spot next season, FC Goa will also receive the ‘League Winners Shield’ and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh for winning the league phase.

–IANS

