Perrie Edwards bares her freckles, scar

Athens, June 3 (IANS) Singer Perrie Edwards proudly displayed her freckles and stomach scar in a photograph.

The singer, who is currently in Greece with her cousin, posed make-up free as she revealed her sun-kissed skin in all its glory, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 24-year-old was sporting a full face of freckles, visible underneath her wide brimmed straw hat.

Posing like a real life mermaid, Edwards covered her chest with her beachy blonde waves and held two starfish to her cleavage.

She also proudly showed off the scar that runs down her torso.

“Mermaids have freckles and scars too… embrace them. I think they’re beaut!” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

–IANS

nn/