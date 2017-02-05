Perrie Edwards shares romantic photo with beau

London, Feb 6 (IANS) Singer Perrie Edwards has shared a photograph of her and new boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain kissing.

Edwards, who was earlier dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik, took to Instagram to post a photo of them sharing a passionate kiss and captioned it: “Him”.

The post comes amid reports that she had recently split with the soccer star, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The couple were first linked in November last year, but have kept their relationship a secret until now.

