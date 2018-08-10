Perrie Edwards undergoes throat surgery

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Singer Perrie Edwards has undergone a throat surgery after years of dealing with problems with her oesophagus.

The “Shout out to my ex” hitmaker took to her Instagram account and confessed that she was consoling herself with a chocolate dessert after going under the knife, reports dailymail.com.

She wrote: “Only I would have an operation then ask to be taken to the Ivy for my favourite chocolate bomb dessert. My oesophagus can’t come between me and my love of food.”

Along with the post, Edwards posted a photograph of herself in which she can be seen wearing a hospital wristband.

The 25-year-old star did not elaborate on why she had the surgery, but she had earlier spoken about problems with her oesophagus that have plagued her since childhood.

Edwards also had her tonsils removed in 2012, admitting she was left very ‘sore’ by the procedure.

–IANS

