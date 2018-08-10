Perrie Edwards’s learning to love her freckles
Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Singer Perrie Edwards says she has learned to “embrace” her freckles.
The “Shout out to my ex” hitmaker posted a bare-faced photograph on Instagram, showing off her freckles.
She captioned the image: “Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face. Over the last couple of years I’ve started to embrace them and do not feel I need to hide them anymore. ‘Embrace your individuality. Love what you love without worrying about judgement.”
The 25-year-old star was flooded with comments of support from fans who loved her natural look, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
One user said: “You look absolutely beautiful with your skin showing, unreal. I think you look better with the freckles.”
–IANS
dc/nv/