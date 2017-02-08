Personal insults only PM’s response, government most bereham: Yechury

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on former PM Manmohan Singh, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said Modi had no answers to opposition’s questions and “personal insults to senior leaders” was his only response to serious issues.

He also called the government most “bereham” and “callous” since Independence.

“Rudeness is the weak person’s imitation of strength,” Yechury wrote on his Twitter account.

He also wrote on his Facebook page saying: “The PM has no answers. He drives fellow parliamentarians away by insult, invective and abuse.”

“What should have been a reply to a rich debate on the motion of thanks for the President’s address was reduced to a farcical street-corner speech.

“Personal insults to senior opposition leaders, including a respected former Prime Minister, is the only response Modi has to serious issues raised by us in the House,” he added.

Yechury further said: “This is the most ‘bereham’, callous government we have seen since independence.”

He also wrote, “more than a hundred people have died standing in bank queues in the wake of demonetisation, apart from millions of livelihoods destroyed. Yet there is not even an acknowledgement from Modi, leave alone a condolence resolution for those who died.”

Talking about farmers’ suicides, Yechury said the numbers have risen exponentially under Modi’s watch.

“The Indian economy is tanking, pushed further into the ground by his Tughlaqi firman of notebandi. Bereft of any plan of action to alleviate the suffering of Indians, he takes recourse to cheap theatrics not befitting a parliamentarian, let alone a PM,” said Yechury.

“Modi and his government’s hollowness and ‘ahankar’ are brought to the fore every single day by its agenda of deception, diversion and disruption.

We will continue to expose this government’s diabolical agenda inside and outside parliament,” he added.

Modi on Wednesday launched a surprise attack on Mammohan Singh, saying that politicians should learn from Singh how to maintain a clean image even after 35 long years of public life dotted with scams under his stewardship.

“There is a lot for us politicians to learn… so much happened he did not get even a taint. Only Doctor Sahab (Manmohan Singh) knows the art of bathing wearing a rain coat,” he said in a jibe, resulting to a huge uproar from Congress benches.

