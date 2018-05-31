Peru captain Guerrero warmly welcomed back after lifting of ban

Schruns (Austria), June 1 (IANS) Smiles broke out at Peru’s pre-World Cup training ground in Austria on Friday as the team welcomed back its captain Paolo Guerrero the day after an anti-doping ban that threatened his participation in the campaign was lifted.

The striker’s trip to Russia had been uncertain until the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided not to oppose an appeal by the 34-year-old at the Federal Supreme Court in Switzerland to lift a 14-month ban for an alleged drugs violation, reports Efe.

The captain received a warm welcome when he arrived at his team’s hotel in Schruns, Austria, later that same day and by Friday he was kitted out and on the training field, hardly able to contain his happiness, and most likely relief, which was betrayed by his huge grin.

Guerrero has an almost hero status in his native Peru and the ban he had faced caused a huge controversy and protests there.

Peru open their Russia World Cup campaign on June 16 against Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

–IANS

tri/bg