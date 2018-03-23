Peru continue winning streak with 3-1 win against Iceland

New Jersey, March 28 (IANS) Goals from Renato Tapia, Raul Ruidiaz and Jefferson Farfan secured a 3-1 win for Peru against Iceland in a warm-up friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, extending their winning run to 12 matches.

Led by Andre Carrillo in attack and Farfan in midfield, Peru on Tuesday demonstrated their superiority from the kick-off, opening the scoring within two minutes after Tapia scored a header from a cross by Miguel Trauco on the left, reports Efe.

Iceland had only one chance with a shot from Johann Berg Gudmundsson that flew wide, before they tied the score on 21 minutes when Jon Fjoluson beat the Peruvian goalkeeper Carlos Caceda with a header from a corner kick.

Just before the hour, Ruidiaz had restored Peru’s lead after being played in by Farfan, who got in on the act by adding a third for Peru.

Tuesday’s victory marks Peru’s 12th win following their 2-0 victory against Croatia on Friday as the team continues its impressive form ahead of the World Cup.

This summer will see Peru participate in the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

