Peru striker Guerrero set for key role at Internacional

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Argentina forward Andres D’Alessandro has hailed the arrival of Paolo Guerrero at Internacional, saying his new teammate will provide a boost both on and off the pitch for the Brazilian football club.

Peru captain Guerrero officially completed a free transfer to Internacional from their Brazilian rivals Flamengo on Sunday in a three-year deal reportedly worth 160,000 euros ($1,82,641) a month, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are already a solid team, but he is going to be very important I’m certain,” D’Alessandro told reporters after Internacional beat Fluminense 3-0 at Rio’s Maracana Stadium in the Brazilian Serie A on Monday.

“He will help us a lot, not only on the pitch but off it as well. He is the captain of Peru and he’s very experienced,” he added.

Guerrero scored 43 goals in 112 matches for Flamengo after his 2015 move from Corinthians.

The former Bayern Munich forward featured in all of Peru’s three World Cup group matches in Russia this summer, scoring in their 2-0 victory over Australia on June 26.

He was only cleared to play in the tournament after a Swiss court lifted a doping ban in May.

The 34-year-old is expected to debut for his new club in a home clash against Parana next Sunday.

–IANS

ajb/sed