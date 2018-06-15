Peru’s Cartagena, Advincula believe win possible against France

Moscow, June 19 (IANS) Peru midfielder Wilder Cartagena and defender Luis Advincula on Tuesday said their national football team is capable of beating France, ahead of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash.

Peru, which competes in Group C along with Denmark and Australia, will face Les Bleus on Thursday, reports Efe.

“France is not impossible, nothing is impossible, we have good players, we are not more than anyone but not less,” the midfielder said. “We’re going to work hard.”

Cartagena, who was a substitute in Peru’s 0-1 loss to Denmark in their opening match of the 2018 World Cup, may appear against France due to physical problems suffered by fellow midfielder Renato Tapia.

Cartagena stressed that he was keen to play but also hopes Tapia can recover, adding that the final decision rests with coach Ricardo Gareca.

Peru defender Advincula said he shared Cartagena’s view that a win is possible against France’s strong squad.

“It’s going to be a tough match, we all know the quality they have, but we are eleven against eleven,” the defender said. “There are no favourites in this World Cup, it’s been shown.”

Advincula added that he was confident Peru has what it takes to advance to the round of 16.

France is in first place in Group C after defeating Australia 2-1 on Saturday.

–IANS

tri/vm