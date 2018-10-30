Peru’s opposition leader arrested

Lima, Nov 1 (IANS) Keiko Fujimori, the head of Peru’s opposition Popular Force party, has been on charges of money laundering stemming from illegal campaign financing.

Her arrest on Wednesday night comes under a court order where she will be held in detention for 36 months as the investigation continues, reports Xinhua news agency.

She was previously arrested in October and detained for 10 days, because judicial authorities considered her to be a flight risk.

Keiko Fujimori, daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, is one of 12 people suspected of accepting $1 million in illicit funding from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to help finance her unsuccessful run for the presidency in 2011.

She denies all the allegations, saying they were politically motivated.

Earlier this year, former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned in a scandal linked to the Odebrecht case.

