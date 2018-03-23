Peruvian President Kuczynski’s resignation accepted

Lima, March 24 (IANS) The Peruvian Congress accepted the resignation of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Friday, after a long debate between representatives of various political forces of the legislative body.

During the vote, 105 lawmakers voted in favour of accepting the resignation, 11 opposed and only four legislators abstained.

With the acceptance of Kuczynski’s resignation, the Congress also declared the presidential vacancy, which opens the doors for Vice President Martin Vizcarra to succeed as the new president of the South American nation, Xinhua reported.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place around noon.

Kuczynski submitted his letter of resignation to lawmakers on Wednesday.

–IANS

qd/