Pete Davidson, Grande take break from social media

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Actor-comedian Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have decided to take a break from social media platforms.

Davidson posted to his Instagram story, saying “No, there’s nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No, there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on social media anymore or any social platform. The internet is an evil place, and it doesn’t make me feel good.”

“Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit? The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all, and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point.”

Grande seemed to have followed suit, and she decided to take a break from Twitter and Instagram. She is active on Snapchat though, reports metro.uk.

Tweeting about the social media move, the “God is a woman” singer replied to a follower, explaining: “Yeh! I’m probably gonna post on there for a little while and take a breather from Twitter and Instagram for a little.”

Grande blocked comments on some of her recent posts, leaving her 125 million followers concerned.

