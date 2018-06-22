Pete Davidson to star in ‘Big Time Adolescence’

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) Actor-comedian Pete Davidson will star in upcoming drama “Big Time Adolescence”.

The feature will be the directorial debut of Jason Orley, who is working on his own screenplay for the film, reports variety.com.

The film’s shooting will begin in July.

“Big Time Adolescence” tells the story of a teenage boy coming of age in his dull suburban town under the destructive guidance of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout (played by Davidson). The other cast members include Griffin Gluck, Sydney Sweeney, Machine Gun Kelly, Thomas Barbusca, Emily Arlook and Oona Lawrence.

“This is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time, and I am so unbelievably grateful to the team at American High for giving me the chance to bring it to life,” said Orley.

“I also couldn’t think of a better partner than Pete Davidson to lead our incredible cast,” he added.

Davidson has been a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” since 2014. He has also been featured in “Trainwreck” and the Netflix feature “Set It Up”.

–IANS

rb/