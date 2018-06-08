Peter Andre ‘bans’ kids from seeing Katie Price

London, June 10 (IANS) Singer Peter Andre has banned his two children from seeing Katie Price due to her “out of control” lifestyle.

He is said to have looked after Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, over half term but is now reported to be “refusing to hand them back” to their mother, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source close to the couple said Andre has become concerned about Price’s boozing and her new relationship with 29-year-old Kris Boyson.

The insider also claimed that Andre wouldn’t let Junior and Princess attend Price’s 40th birthday celebrations last month and is only talking to the former glamour model through a lawyer.

“Peter and Katie’s relationship has hit an all time low,” the source said.

“He’s refusing to let her see the kids because he thinks her lifestyle is so out of control – she’s going out all the time and drinking loads.

“Peter has given her a clear message, ‘If you want to see your children again, sort yourself out’.”

It was also claimed that Andre was concerned about the children seeing a “procession of different men” enter Price’s life.

She broke up with third husband Kieran Hayler last month.

Since their split, she has been pictured with Boyson, with whom she shares an 11 year age gap.

–IANS

nn/pgh/