Peter Andre finds juggling brood hard

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Singer Peter Andre has admitted it can be a struggle to spend equal amounts of time with all of his children.

Andre has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, four, and Theo, 21 months, with his spouse Emily MacDonagh.

“I think Ems really enjoyed spending quality time with Amelia and Theo (while we were away), as with four kids it can sometimes be hard to divide our attention equally. It’s also been nice for Emily and I to split our time, especially because Junior and Bista go back to school this week,” Andre wrote in his column for new! magazine.

The 45-year-old singer, took Princess and Junior on holiday to Florida, last week, and Price took to Twitter to check in on them after alleging she had not been able to make contact with them, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

–IANS

dc/sim