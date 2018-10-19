Peter Andre’s son worried about his dad

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (IANS) Singer Peter Andre’s son Junior, whom he shares with former wife Katie Price, is concerned about his father.

They feel Andre is “stressing” amid Price’s personal turmoil.

Andre, 45, shared a video on Instagram of his son Junior asking him if he is “going grey”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Junior, 13, said: “Papi’s getting a bit old, is Papi okay? His cheeks going a bit…Oh you’ve got some grey hair Papi.”

To which, Andre responded: “I have no grey hairs, mate.”

Meanwhile, Price continues to struggle with a string of personal and financial woes, including a stay in rehab following her drink-drive arrest.

