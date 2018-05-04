‘Peter Rabbit’ to get a sequel

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Director Will Gluck will be back to helm the sequel of “Peter Rabbit”, which is slated to open in 2020.

Sony Pictures has dated “Peter Rabbit 2” for release on February 7, 2020 in the US and March 27, 2020 in the UK. Gluck will be writing the sequel too, reports variety.com.

The film adaptation is based on the classic tale by Beatrix Potter about Peter Rabbit and his family. It narrates the adventures that Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) and his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail (Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisy Ridley) undergo to reclaim their home.

It highlights the tussle between humans and animals. It also stars Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne.

“Peter Rabbit” has taken in $115 million in the US and is Sony Pictures’ biggest ever non-Bond film in the UK, with a $55.7 million total in that market.

“Peter Rabbit” has grossed $325 million worldwide. The film notched first-place finishes in 22 territories internationally, including Australia, Russia, Germany and Spain. It will open in South Korea and Japan in mid-May.

In an India exclusive interview to IANS before the film released in India earlier this year, Gluck had shared how fun it was to narrate the classic tale. The film, brought to India by Sony Pictures, released in India on April 6.

“It was really fun to write. The fun part was getting the actors to give birth to the characters and kind of pair the characters with their personalities.”

Asked what his next project would be, the “Friends with Benefits” director had said “no talking animals and no animations”.

But that seems to have changed looking at the success story of “Peter Rabbit”.

–IANS

