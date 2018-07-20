Petition filed to declare Sharif, Maryam residences sub-jails

Lahore, July 23 (IANS) A petition seeking to declare the residences of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar Awan as sub-jails was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, the media reported.

The petition by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Barrister Zafarullah Khan pleaded that as the corruption trial against Sharif was still pending, his residence can be declared a sub-jail, the Express Tribune reported.

The move came as a five-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) visited the three-time Premier, who is suffering from heart and kidney ailments, in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for a check-up and recommended that he be shifted to a hospital.

While the government reportedly plans to move Sharif to PIMS, he has requested to be shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. He is currently serving a 10-year imprisonment in a corruption case.

Sharif has a long history of heart problems and had already twice undergone procedures, including a bypass surgery. He also suffered from hypertension, associated sub-normal kidney function and other complications, Geo News reported citing a source.

Following his medical check-up, the medical team said that Sharif “needed to be hospitalised for immediate treatment”, a jail official said.

According to the medical team, the heartbeat of the former Prime Minister was irregular due to dehydration and the presence of urea in blood might affect his kidneys.

The medical team’s recommendation was sent to the Punjab health secretary and the caretaker government, Dawn reported.

The jail official said that a separate medical team conducted a medical check-up of Sharif’s son-in-law as he was suffering from ear and throat infections.

